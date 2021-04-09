Beddow Capital Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. 2,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

