Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock remained flat at $$65.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,083. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

