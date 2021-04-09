Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.96 and its 200 day moving average is $248.79. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

