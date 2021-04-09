Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

