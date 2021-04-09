Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

