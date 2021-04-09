Old Port Advisors Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,096. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

