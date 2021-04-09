trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Equities analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.15 million and the lowest is $38.16 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

