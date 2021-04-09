Old Port Advisors Has $2.19 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

