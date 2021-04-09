Zacks: Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.59 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $106.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 2,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,444. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

