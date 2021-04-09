Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00384655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002304 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,832 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.