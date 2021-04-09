Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and $765,255.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.05 or 0.03538991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,130,729 coins and its circulating supply is 78,630,630 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

