VeriDocGlobal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204,260.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $204,260.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068159 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003770 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,413,347,722 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

