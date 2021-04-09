StrongHands Price Hits $0.0001 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3,865.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 422.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,452,890,847 coins and its circulating supply is 17,039,696,493 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

