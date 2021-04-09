Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,837.54

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $452,837.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00054508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.00619873 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

