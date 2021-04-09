Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OKE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 14,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,948. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

