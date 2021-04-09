Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.