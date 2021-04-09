Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 305.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $140.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.