ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 46,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

