Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.39. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

