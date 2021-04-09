Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,299. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

