Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

