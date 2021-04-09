The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

