Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.33. 29,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,843. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

