Beacon Wealthcare LLC Buys Shares of 44,773 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,606. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

