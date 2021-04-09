Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

