Weaver Consulting Group Buys 162 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 237,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. The company has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.