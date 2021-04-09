Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 512,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 163,524 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.90. 50,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

