First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.77. First Foundation shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 1,270 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

