Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $24.00. Atomera shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 4,495 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $552.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

