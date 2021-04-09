Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.44. Approximately 651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Domo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.