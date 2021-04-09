Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.72. 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

