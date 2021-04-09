Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,006 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

MDLZ opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.