Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

OEF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $186.51.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

