Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 854,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,742,891. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

