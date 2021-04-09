Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 3.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,581. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

