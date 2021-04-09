Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $44.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $730,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
