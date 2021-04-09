Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $44.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $730,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

