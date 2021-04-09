DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.