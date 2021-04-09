Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

