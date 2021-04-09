Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.52. 6,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,425. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.95 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

