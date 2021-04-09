Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.81. 146,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $336.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

