Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

