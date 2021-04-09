Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 117,480 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 117,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 13,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,047. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

