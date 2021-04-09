Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

TOLWF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

