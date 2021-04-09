Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,319.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,549. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

