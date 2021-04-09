Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,483. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

