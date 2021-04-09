Somerset Trust Co Has $595,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $265.20. 40,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

