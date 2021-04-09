$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Illumina reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

