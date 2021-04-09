Mdex Price Reaches $4.12 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00007056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $788.27 million and $271.39 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

