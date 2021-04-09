Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 527,641 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $183,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,970,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

