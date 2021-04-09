Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.64 Million

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce $23.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.96 million and the lowest is $22.31 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $79.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,651. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $235.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -2.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter worth $115,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.